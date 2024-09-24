Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 1,135 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in Chevron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 33,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

CVX stock opened at $147.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

