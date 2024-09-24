AdaptHealth Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 45,533 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 950% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,337 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AdaptHealth

Insider Activity at AdaptHealth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

In related news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AdaptHealth by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,732. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also

