Great Point Partners LLC Acquires 2,275,000 Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,441,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,000 shares during the period. Autolus Therapeutics accounts for about 2.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $11,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,488,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,603.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,531,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $931.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

