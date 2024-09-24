Great Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 940,831 TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 940,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. TScan Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $274.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 855.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $27,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Zoran Zdraveski sold 164,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $951,885.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $27,258.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

