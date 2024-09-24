Great Point Partners LLC Sells 2,208,406 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,208,406 shares during the period. Esperion Therapeutics accounts for about 2.5% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $12,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,796 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $9,568,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $308.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

