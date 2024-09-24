Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,929 shares during the period. Dianthus Therapeutics makes up about 3.8% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics were worth $19,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,990,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 384,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,251,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital raised Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ DNTH opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.85. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1,376.42%. The company had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

