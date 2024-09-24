Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Purchased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,636,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785,000 shares during the period. Pliant Therapeutics comprises about 5.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $28,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 39.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 177,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $126,131.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $126,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $142,407.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 213,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,596 shares of company stock valued at $804,530 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

PLRX opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $19.62.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Pliant Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

View Our Latest Report on Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.