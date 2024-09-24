CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $78.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

