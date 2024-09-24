CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $14.45 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,784 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.84 and a 200-day moving average of $185.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $197.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

