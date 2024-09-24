Great Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,884,501 Shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA)

Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884,501 shares during the period. Zura Bio accounts for approximately 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 10.65% of Zura Bio worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zura Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zura Bio

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $200,187.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,085,418 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Zura Bio Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZURA opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.79. Zura Bio Limited has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zura Bio Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

Featured Articles

