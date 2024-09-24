Great Point Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,906,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,714 shares during the period. UroGen Pharma makes up approximately 9.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned 12.39% of UroGen Pharma worth $48,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,099,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 472,893 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $4,008,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $3,831,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URGN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ URGN opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $304.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.11.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.