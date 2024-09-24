CreativeOne Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,431 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

