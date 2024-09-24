Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Position Increased by Great Point Partners LLC

Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109,080 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies accounts for about 5.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 1.81% of Dynavax Technologies worth $26,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

DVAX stock opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 1.37. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $73.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

