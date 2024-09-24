CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 53,269 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,269 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 0.8% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,922,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,106,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,966,000 after buying an additional 150,977 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average of $91.75. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.