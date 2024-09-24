Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $14,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 176,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,740,000 after buying an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $205.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.58. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $145.94 and a 52 week high of $206.33. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

