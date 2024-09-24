Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,930 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.08.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market cap of $108.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

