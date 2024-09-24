AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC

GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 2.7% of GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GCM Grosvenor Holdings LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $18,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $31,688,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AerCap by 8.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 86,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $308,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $96.63 on Tuesday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.51 and a 200-day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.