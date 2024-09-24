ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $19,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eaton by 323.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,974,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $329.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

