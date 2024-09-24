Sagefield Capital LP Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sagefield Capital LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,629 shares during the quarter. Sagefield Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AEP opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.