Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,479 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 154.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair upgraded Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

