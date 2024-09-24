ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $26,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.36.

General Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

General Electric stock opened at $188.71 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $189.78. The firm has a market cap of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.