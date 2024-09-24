Sagefield Capital LP Buys New Stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 42.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -832.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.53.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $345.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,000.00%.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

