Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $197.32 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Farallon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,541,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868,920 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $197,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,206,000 after purchasing an additional 52,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.2 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $98.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.