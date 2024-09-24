iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Lowered by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 141,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after acquiring an additional 85,824 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 104,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVW stock opened at $95.08 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.