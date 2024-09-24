Farallon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.99% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $18,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $148,449.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,051.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $51,362.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares in the company, valued at $10,197,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $148,449.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,051.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 271,873 shares of company stock worth $4,381,150. 11.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.44. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

