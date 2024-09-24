Farallon Capital Management LLC Has $243.82 Million Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,654,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.2% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $243,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,832,000 after buying an additional 137,873 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $6,826,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $474,140.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.75. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $50.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

