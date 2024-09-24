Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 51,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,613,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 96,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,777,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

