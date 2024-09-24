SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).

SEGRO stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 871 ($11.66). 1,501,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,558. SEGRO has a 1 year low of GBX 675 ($9.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 949 ($12.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of £11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,147.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 895.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 891.24.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

