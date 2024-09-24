SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.55% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
