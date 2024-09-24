JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($45.53) price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,400 ($45.53).

Shares of Shell stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,572 ($34.44). 21,479,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,183,887. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,699.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,745.44. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 2,345 ($31.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

