Interval Partners LP Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 87,818 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,836,615,000 after buying an additional 2,559,039 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,901,000 after buying an additional 1,428,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,183,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,311,000 after buying an additional 138,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,779,000 after buying an additional 1,255,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,094,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,456,000 after acquiring an additional 699,743 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

