Interval Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Interval Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,237 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.
Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.3 %
RGA opened at $220.25 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $140.39 and a one year high of $227.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.80.
Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGA
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $264,734.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reinsurance Group of America
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- The Average 401k Balance by Age Explained
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Uranium Stocks To Gain as Microsoft Goes Nuclear to Power AI
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Biotech Boom Ahead? Key Stocks and ETFs to Watch Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.