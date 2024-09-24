Interval Partners LP Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Interval Partners LP lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $226.01 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $112.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total value of $233,138.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,365.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,753 shares in the company, valued at $879,365.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

