Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 203.35 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 280,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,302. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.82.
About Capricorn Energy
