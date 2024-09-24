Capricorn Energy’s (CNE) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.48) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNE stock traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 203.35 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 280,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,302. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 109.20 ($1.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 237.50 ($3.18). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.43, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.82.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

