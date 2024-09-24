Interval Partners LP Sells 36,648 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Interval Partners LP lowered its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,648 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in MarineMax were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in MarineMax by 45.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 14.1% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZO. Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

