Xponance Inc. Has $9.29 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SLB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

