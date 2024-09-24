6,150 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 110.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 40,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9 Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $92.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $118,883.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.