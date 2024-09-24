50,206 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,661,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,809 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,028,000 after acquiring an additional 851,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $55.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

