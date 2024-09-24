Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 51,693 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 895,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Progressive were worth $186,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.4% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after buying an additional 7,275 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.7% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares in the company, valued at $64,836,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $9,281,827.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,665,641.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,350 shares of company stock worth $34,691,584 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $257.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $137.59 and a twelve month high of $260.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.