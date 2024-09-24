iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1,622.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $56.24.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

