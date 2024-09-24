Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Buys 35,284 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,284 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 8,695 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

