Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 22,189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCZ opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $67.23. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

