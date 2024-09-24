iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,309,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,126 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,861,000. Adroit Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,497,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,084,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,153,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,617,000 after buying an additional 648,290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

