Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 313,155 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313,155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.33% of Agilent Technologies worth $124,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of A opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $283,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,497,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on A

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.