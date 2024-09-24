Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 54,733 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,733 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $104,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AGG stock opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.