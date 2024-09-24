Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,513 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,512,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.68.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.