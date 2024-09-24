Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,039 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,663,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 25.4% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.77% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $996,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $381.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.46.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.