Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 66,725 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 309,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $77,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 134,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,570,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $266.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $269.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

