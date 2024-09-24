Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 623,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 157,205 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $133,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC stock opened at $245.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $247.48 per share, with a total value of $494,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

