Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Stock Position Reduced by Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,960 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

