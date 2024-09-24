Marshall Wace LLP Has $131.38 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.15% of Texas Roadhouse worth $131,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $175.28 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $177.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

